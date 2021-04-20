Watch
Golden Knights top Sharks 3-2 in shootout on historic night

John Locher/AP
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) celebrates after the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the San Jose Sharks in a shootout in an NHL hockey game Monday, April 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Posted at 10:58 PM, Apr 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 01:58:58-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alex Tuch scored the winner in a shootout and the streaking Vegas Golden Knights beat San Jose 3-2 as Sharks forward Patrick Marleau passed Gordie Howe for the most games played in NHL history.

Robin Lehner stopped 29 shots and the Golden Knights won their seventh in a row, overcoming a two-goal deficit behind a pair of power-play goals from captain Mark Stone.

The 41-year-old Marleau played in his 1,768th career game to break Howe's record in front of a sold-out crowd of 3,950 that included his wife, Christina, and four sons.

That wouldn't have been possible in San Jose, where fans still aren't allowed in the arena during the pandemic.

Martin Jones made 38 saves for the Sharks.

