Golden Knights taking deposits on 2018 Stanley Cup tickets

Jan 3, 2018
The Vegas Golden Knights have announced fans who are currently not full and partial season ticket members can now place a deposit to join the “Can’t Wait List” for full season ticket memberships for the 2018-19 season.

Access to purchase  2017-18  Stanley Cup Playoff tickets will also be made available on a limited basis to depositors – in the event the team makes their way through the West.

“The overwhelming support we have received from our fans this season has been unbelievable and we are excited to welcome more fans into the Golden Knights family,” said Vegas Golden Knights Vice President of Ticketing and Suites ToddPollock. “We were happy that many individuals who joined last year’s waitlist were able to obtain season ticket membership.

Current  Vegas  Golden Knights full and partial season ticket members do not need to make a deposit. Opportunities to select seats for the 2018-19 season will take place in spring 2018.

Deposits can be made at vegasgoldenknights.com/tickets for  Mezzanine/Upper  Bowl seating (100 & 200 level) for just $100/seat, lower level for $250/seat, and $1,000/seat for exclusive premium seating (suites,  4-6  seat opera boxes,  4 seat terrace tables).

