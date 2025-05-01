Golden Knights one win over Wild away from advancing to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights aim to claim victory in their first-round series against the Minnesota Wild in Game 6 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Thursday.

⚔️ ROUND I \V/ GAME VI ⚔️



📺 Local: Vegas 34

📲: KnightTime+

📺 National: ESPN

📻: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

The Vegas Golden Knights beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 in overtime to take Game 5 of the 1st round. With their second straight OT win, the Pacific Division champions take a 3-2 series lead.

Tuesday also featured an Original Misfit reunion as Marc-Andre Fleury took over the goalie position in the third period. Only time will tell if he takes the ice again tonight.

Head Coach Bruce Cassidy stated that the team still has another level to reach in their game. The team closely resembled that intensity in the first and second periods of Game 5 on Tuesday, however Cassidy would like the team to crank it up by being on their game early to get that first push and maintain the lead.

Vegas looks to punch their ticket to Round 2 against the winner of the LA Kings-Edmonton Oilers series.

Brett Howden is now the only player in these Stanley Cup Playoffs to score a game-winning goal in regulation and a game-winning goal in overtime after Tuesday's game.

Tuesday's game also marked the 100th playoff game for the Vegas Golden Knights, with Original Misfit William Karlsson having played in all 100, only the fourth player in NHL history to do so.

Puck drop is set for 4:30 p.m.

Where to Watch

All seven games for the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round will be broadcast on Vegas 34 "The Spot" and streamed on the KnightTime+ app.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.