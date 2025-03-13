Golden Knights looking for a win on the road against Columbus Blue Jackets

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights travel to Columbus to take on the Blue Jackets for their second game of a four-game road trip.

The Golden Knights fell 3-2 in overtime to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena. Sidney Crosby scored twice in the first half of the game to give the Penguins a 2-0 lead. Erik Karlsson ended it less than a minute into overtime to win it for the Penguins and split the season series with the Golden Knights.

The Golden Knights previously faced the Blue Jackets on Jan. 30 at home, where the Golden Knights lost 2-1 in overtime. Tomas Hertl scored the first goal of the game, but Adam Fantilli tied it for Columbus and Cole Silinger scored the game-winning goal.

Heading into the game, Baryden McNabb is one assist away from the 100 mark as a Golden Knight.

Against the Penguins, Jack Eichel tied the franchise record for the most points scored by a Golden knight in a single season with William Carleson (78, 2017-2018) and is now eight goals away from 100 as a Golden Knight. It would also mark 600 total career points.

Puck drop is at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Where to Watch

Unless they are nationally televised, all Vegas Golden Knights games are broadcast on Vegas 34 and streamed on the KnightTime+ app.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.