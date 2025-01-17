Watch Now
Golden Knights look for their first win against the Hurricanes this season

Who will land on top in the faceoff between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Carolina Hurricanes?
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights face the Carolina Hurricanes for the second and final time this season on Friday at 4 p.m. PT at Lenovo Center.

The Golden Knights started slow in their previous game against Nashville but got back in the game with Dorofeyev's hat trick.

Vegas didn't complete the comeback, and Alex Pietrangelo noted that the team needed to find a way to conserve energy while still showing up ready to play for games.

Tomas Hertl and Bruce Cassidy have commented on the Golden Knights' resiliency, emphasizing that the team is never truly out of a game and always finds a way to fight back.

The Vegas Golden Knights often find themselves in challenging situations but consistently manage to regroup, battle hard, and return stronger in the next period or game.

Where to watch

Unless they are nationally televised, all Vegas Golden Knights games are broadcast on Vegas 34 and streamed on the KnightTime+ app.
Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.
You can also consider purchasing a Tablo Total System to receive live broadcast TV and a selection of free streaming channels.

