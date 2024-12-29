Golden Knights kick off their four-game homestand hosting the Calgary Flames

Watch Now
The Vegas Golden Knights face the Calgary Flames for the second time this season on Sunday.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights kick off their four-game homestand as they host the Calgary Flames for the second time this season on Sunday at 5 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

Kolesar said after practice on Saturday that the team is continuously identifying areas for growth. To extend the team's season-long five-game win streak, Vegas will look to keep growing its game.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy has emphasized the importance of controlled aggression in the team's ability to apply pressure and create scoring opportunities. The Golden Knights will look to continue what they did well in Friday's 6-3 win against the Sharks.

Where to watch

Unless they are nationally televised, all Vegas Golden Knights games are broadcast on Vegas 34 and streamed on the KnightTime+ app.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.

You can also consider purchasing a Tablo Total System to receive live broadcast TV and a selection of free streaming channels.

