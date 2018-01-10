Golden Knights hosting Fan Fest with D Las Vegas

As part of their exclusive downtown partnership with the D Las Vegas, the Vegas Golden Knights will transform Fremont Street Experience into a hockey extravaganza for the team’s first-ever Fan Fest on Jan. 14 from 3-5 p.m.

Open to the public, the mid-season rally will offer hockey buffs the chance to see their favorite players and celebrate the team’s great start to their inaugural season.

The first Fan Fest was originally going to be held Oct. 3, ahead of the Knights' season kicking off, but was canceled after the 1 October shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.

Fans will have the opportunity to interact with the team as they walk a red carpet under Fremont Street Experience’s Viva Vision. Additionally, they can meet the team’s mascot, Chance and try their hand at hockey with shooting cages. The red carpet will begin at Casino Center Blvd., with the main festivities taking place on 3rd Street Stage, located outside the D Las Vegas.

Other special guests will include Vegas Golden Knights Chairman and CEO Bill Foley, the D Las Vegas’ CEO Derek Stevens, Vegas Golden Knights Head Coach Gerard Gallant, and Vegas Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz. The team’s play-by-play and color broadcasters on AT&T SportsNet, Dave Goucher and Shane Hnidy, will emcee the event.

The D Las Vegas is the official Downtown Las Vegas casino partner of the Vegas Golden Knights and hosts game-day viewing parties all season long at LONGBAR.