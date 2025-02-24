Golden Knights head to Los Angeles for a faceoff against the Kings

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights hit the road for a single-game trip to the Los Angeles Kings on Monday at 7:30 p.m. at Crypto.com Arena.

The Golden Knights have an 11-7-1 record at Crypto.com Arena.

With three goals in Saturday’s game against the Canucks, the Golden Knights reached the 1,000 goals mark at T-Mobile Arena and became the fastest team in NHL to reach that mark at their home arena.

The Golden Knights returned from the 4 Nations Face-Off break with a 3-1 win that had T-Mobile Arena invigorated the home crowd. After the strong return, the Golden Knights will look to keep that energy and momentum with them on the road to secure their first win at Crypto.com Arena of the 2024-25 season.

Since signing with the Golden Knights on Jan. 31, Saad has three points in five games. Bruce Cassidy called Saad a good pro who fits in well with the team and his line, and Saad called his home debut and first goal at T-Mobile arena as a member of the Golden Knights a “really special night.” If Saad keeps contributing, he can continue to be a key asset for the Golden Knights.

Where to watch

Thursday's game airs on Vegas 34, with pregame coverage beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Unless they are nationally televised, all Vegas Golden Knights games are broadcast on Vegas 34 and streamed on the KnightTime+ app.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.