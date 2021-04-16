Golden Knights goal support differs for goaltenders

LAS VEGAS (AP) — As the Vegas Golden Knights enter the home stretch, coach Peter DeBoer could find himself in another goaltending quandary.

DeBoer named Robin Lehner the starter over Marc-Andre Fleury last season when play resumed in the bubble.

The play in front of each of those goaltenders this season could lead to another tough call.

Fleury has received 16 goals of support since Lehner returned from a concussion on March 19, including just one goal in five of those eight starts.

In Lehner's seven starts over in the same timeframe, the Knights have scored 32 goals.