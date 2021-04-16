Watch
SportsVegas Golden Knights

Actions

Golden Knights goal support differs for goaltenders

items.[0].image.alt
Mark J. Terrill/AP
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Dylan Coghlan, left knocks the puck out of the air as goaltender Robin Lehner watches during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings Monday, April 12, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Dylan Coghlan, Robin Lehner
Posted at 7:10 AM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 10:10:39-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — As the Vegas Golden Knights enter the home stretch, coach Peter DeBoer could find himself in another goaltending quandary.

DeBoer named Robin Lehner the starter over Marc-Andre Fleury last season when play resumed in the bubble.

The play in front of each of those goaltenders this season could lead to another tough call.

Fleury has received 16 goals of support since Lehner returned from a concussion on March 19, including just one goal in five of those eight starts.

In Lehner's seven starts over in the same timeframe, the Knights have scored 32 goals.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH