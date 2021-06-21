Watch
Golden Knights GM self-isolating after positive COVID test

Ross DiMattei
Posted at 8:04 AM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 11:04:56-04

MONTREAL (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon has been placed in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Golden Knights provided not other updates except to say McCrimmon is following NHL and local health protocols.

The test result was revealed hours before the Golden Knights were set to play the Canadiens in Game 4 of their Stanley Cup playoff semifinals at Montreal.

The 60-year-old McCrimmon traveled with the team to Montreal, and became the second person involved in the series to test positive. Canadiens interim coach Dominique Ducharme is self-isolating and will miss his second game since testing positive on Friday.

