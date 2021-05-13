Watch
Golden Knights finish regular season with 6-0 win vs. Sharks

Jeff Chiu/AP
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, middle, is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Alex Pietrangelo
Posted at 10:03 PM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 01:03:12-04

SAN JOSE (AP) — Alex Pietrangelo and Keegan Kolesar scored in the first period, Marc-Andre Fleury earned his 67th career shutout and the Vegas Golden Knights finished the regular season with a 6-0 victory over the San Jose Sharks that keeps them alive in the race for the division title.

Vegas remains ahead of Colorado in the West Division and for the top mark in the NHL.

Colorado holds the tiebreaker based on regular-season wins and can take the top spot by beating the Kings in their final two games.

San Jose missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons from the first since 1996 and '97 with just 49 points in 56 games.

