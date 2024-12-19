Golden Knights face Vancouver Canucks at home for the first time this season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights return home for a three-game homestand as they face the Vancouver Canucks for the first time this season on Thursday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

HOME, AND IT FEELS SO GOOD 🤩🏰



📺: Vegas 34

📲: KnightTime+

📻: @VGKRadioNetwork | Deportes Vegas 1460

📰: https://t.co/4v5ZJ5wGBF pic.twitter.com/pBXExkjIUM — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) December 19, 2024

After being on the road for a good amount of November and December, the Golden Knights return home to play 10 of their next 12 games at home. Bruce Cassidy stated that this stretch is a good time to reestablish themselves and get back to the way of play at home that the team started the season with.

The team had a three-day break between their last game and tonight’s matchup. Within that time, Bruce Cassidy said he and his staff got together with the players to see what had been working and get feedback on what wasn’t, in order to continue building strong team chemistry. In doing so, players feel like this team is a second family to them. Ilya Samsonov stated, “I know we're doing hard work and lots of travel, and we miss our families, but because we have a second family here, it's easier.”

Where to watch

Unless they are nationally televised, all Vegas Golden Knights games are broadcast on Vegas 34 and streamed on the KnightTime+ app.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.

You can also consider purchasing a Tablo Total System to receive live broadcast TV and a selection of free streaming channels.