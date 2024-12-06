Golden Knights battle Dallas Stars at home for the first time this season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights return home to host the Dallas Stars for the first time this season on Friday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

📺: Vegas 34

📲: KnightTime+

📻: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) December 6, 2024

The Golden Knights and Stars have butted heads in the postseason in each of the last two seasons. Vegas and Dallas have developed a bit of a rivalry over the last few seasons and Friday's game will have lots of energy.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy discussed tweaking the lines following Wednesday’s win. Cassidy stated how a change of scenery can be good for the players. After a few games with limited offensive production and Olofsson’s return, Cassidy shuffled the lines to test new chemistry. The adjustments paid off and will be important to carry that spark into a rivalry game against Dallas.

A VGK victory would make the 330th win in franchise history. It would also give the Knights a 11-3-0 record at home this season.

Where to watch

Unless they are nationally televised, all Vegas Golden Knights games are broadcast on Vegas 34 and streamed on the KnightTime+ app.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.

