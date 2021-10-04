Vegas Golden Knights address Robin Lehner's comments about NHL, prescription medication

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pills without a prescription. Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner went on Twitter accusing some teams in the NHL of giving out sedatives and anxiety medication to players without prescriptions.

Lehner aiming to bring to light the issue of player health in the league.

In a series of tweets, Lehner wrote he has been on teams where drugs such as benzodiazepines and the sleeping pill Ambien were given to players without a prescription when they traveled. Lehner made it clear the Golden Knights were not one of those teams.

He followed up implying Philadelphia Flyers Head Coach Alain Vigneault was part of it.

Vigneault denied the accusations and Lehner has never played for the coach. VGK General Manager Kelly McCrimmon says he did speak with Lehner and acknowledged his comments.

“He is very passionate about advocating for players and affecting change in a positive way,” he said.

Dr. Christina Madison, a professor of pharmacy practice at Roseman University says the drugs Lehner mentions are typically used to address anxiety and depression when used properly.

“It’s extremely good at helping people who have generated anxiety disorders. People who are very anxious or nervous,” she said.

She says these drugs do have a potential for abuse or addiction, so they’re only prescribed by doctors after a careful diagnosis and in controlled doses.

“It’s not something that should be taken on a regular basis unless something is going on. Really, it’s often done in combination with therapy,” Dr. Madison said.

McCrimmon says Lehner’s comments will be looked into by the league.

“I believe there will be a good discussion that takes place centered around Robin’s concerns. If there’s more to bring forward, once that process is completed, we will,” he said.

Lehner is expected to speak with the NHL about his concerns and his fellow teammates say he has their support during this time.