LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault's second-period goal was the winner, Marc-Andre Fleury made 36 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Minnesota Wild 5-1.

Vegas swept its two-game set and remained atop the West Division, one point ahead of St. Louis.

Alex Tuch, Mark Stone, Chandler Stephenson, William Karlsson also scored for Vegas. Marcus Foligno scored for Minnesota, and Cam Talbot made 23 saves.