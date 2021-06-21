Fans take in Game 4 win at VGK watch party

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fans here in the valley were glued to the screen, watching a thrilling Game 4 overtime victory for the Golden Knights.

There’s no dampening the cheers of VGK supporters, filling up City National Arena for a Game 4 watch party. Some fans wanting to skate and watch the game.

“We wanted to do something fun on Father’s Day watching the game,” Abigail Clay said.

There were some topsy-turvy moments, where the Knights were down, but fans remained confident the team would come back.

“Definitely nerve-wracking but they’ve been a pretty good team. They’re a team that can pull it together have the instincts they got to win,” Erik Hammer said.

A thrilling 2-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens Knights fans were able to savor. Some wanting to feed their passion for the sport.

“I love hockey. I grew up playing Hockey in Detroit,” Doug Vernier said.

A love of the game that’s being passed on to a younger generation of Knights fans.

“I never miss a game. Some days I’ll go to a game and some days I’ll watch it on TV,” Thadeus Vernier said.

Game 5 of the Stanley Cup semifinals will be Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena.