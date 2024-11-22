Watch Now
SportsVegas Golden Knights

Actions

Brett Howden signs five-year contract extension with Vegas Golden Knights

Stars Golden Knights Hockey
Sam Morris/AP
Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) celebrates his game-winning goal against the Dallas Stars during the overtime of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference final Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Golden Knights won 4-3. (AP Photo/Sam Morris)
Stars Golden Knights Hockey
Vegas Golden Knights
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fans of the Vegas Golden Knights can get used to seeing Brett Howden on the ice. Howden has signed a five-year contract extension to run through the 2029-2030 season.

Howden is in his fourth season with the Golden Knights. The 26-year-old earned his name on the Stanley Cup for the first time in his career in June of 2023 and has experience in a total of 32 contests during the NHL postseason.

The forward’s eight goals are tied with Ivan Barbashev for the second-highest total on Vegas to begin the 2024-25 campaign, behind only Pavel Dorofeyev. Howden is one goal away from tying his career-high of nine, which he’s finished with twice.

Prior to being acquired by the Golden Knights in July of 2021, Howden played three seasons with the New York Rangers. As a 20-year-old rookie in New York, he set career-highs in assists and points through 66 games. Howden was a first-round pick (27th overall) of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Screenshot 2024-11-14 at 4.26.31 PM.png

Nick Walters

Nick Walters

Senior Sports Reporter

Alex Eschelman

Alex Eschelman

Sports Multimedia Journalist

Rochelle Richards

Rochelle Richards, senior sports producer

Rochelle Richards

Senior Sports Producer