Brett Howden signs five-year contract extension with Vegas Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fans of the Vegas Golden Knights can get used to seeing Brett Howden on the ice. Howden has signed a five-year contract extension to run through the 2029-2030 season.

Howden is in his fourth season with the Golden Knights. The 26-year-old earned his name on the Stanley Cup for the first time in his career in June of 2023 and has experience in a total of 32 contests during the NHL postseason.

The forward’s eight goals are tied with Ivan Barbashev for the second-highest total on Vegas to begin the 2024-25 campaign, behind only Pavel Dorofeyev. Howden is one goal away from tying his career-high of nine, which he’s finished with twice.

Prior to being acquired by the Golden Knights in July of 2021, Howden played three seasons with the New York Rangers. As a 20-year-old rookie in New York, he set career-highs in assists and points through 66 games. Howden was a first-round pick (27th overall) of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

