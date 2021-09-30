Breaking the Ice: Vegas Golden Knights' Defenseman Nicholas Hague

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights facing the LA Kings in Salt Lake City, Utah for their third preseason game, 13 Action News Sports Reporter Tina Nguyen went one-on-one with Nic Hague to talk about the upcoming season and to "break the ice."

Remember you can watch the preseason games on Channel 13.

Tina Nguyen: New season starting for you guys pretty soon how you feeling heading into this one?

Nic Hague: It's been it's been too long. We're all that kind of itching to get back. So super excited. I can't wait to get back into it here.

Nguyen: Why are you guys itching to get back on? What kind of unfinished business do you guys have?

Hague: A lot. It’s we have such high expectations for ourselves. And I think we definitely have a little bit of a bitter, bitter taste in our mouths from the way that kind of last two seasons have ended. So we think this time, we're going to do everything possible to make sure we make it count. It's full pedal down now.

Nguyen: What kind of team can we expect on the ice this year?

Hague: Fast, physical, skilled. We're super excited about the group we have. And like I said, we just can't wait to get out there and prove that we're one of the best teams in the league.

Nguyen: So, about that segment we we’re talking about… We're starting something new here called “Breaking the Ice.”

Is cereal a soup?

Hague: Is that's not even a question. No chance.

Nguyen: Is a hot dog a sandwich?

Hague: No, it's not a sandwich.

Because the breads connected underneath. It's more of like a taco.

Nguyen: Next one. Worst habit?

Hague: My girlfriend would say it’s not flushing the toilet. That might also be my most embarrassing moment right there.