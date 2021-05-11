Watch
Avalanche top Golden Knights 2-1, close in on 1st in West

John Locher/AP
Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) skates around Colorado Avalanche defenseman Jacob MacDonald (26) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, May 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Posted at 10:08 PM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-11 01:08:41-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — J.T. Compher scored a go-ahead goal in the third period, Philipp Grubauer made 36 saves, and the Colorado Avalanche preserved their chances to finish in first place in the West Division with a 2-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Andre Burakovsky also scored for the Avalanche, who trail the Golden Knights by two points atop the division.

Vegas has one game left, Colorado has two.

Alex Pietrangelo scored for the Golden Knights.

Robin Lehner, facing the Avalanche for the first time this season after Marc-Andre Fleury was in net the first seven meetings, stopped 19 shots.

