Avalanche top Golden Knights 2-1, close in on 1st in West

LAS VEGAS (AP) — J.T. Compher scored a go-ahead goal in the third period, Philipp Grubauer made 36 saves, and the Colorado Avalanche preserved their chances to finish in first place in the West Division with a 2-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Andre Burakovsky also scored for the Avalanche, who trail the Golden Knights by two points atop the division.

Vegas has one game left, Colorado has two.

Alex Pietrangelo scored for the Golden Knights.

Robin Lehner, facing the Avalanche for the first time this season after Marc-Andre Fleury was in net the first seven meetings, stopped 19 shots.