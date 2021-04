LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Hockey League today announced the following updates to the 2020-21 regular-season schedule:

Game #764, Colorado at Vegas, scheduled for April 26, is now scheduled for Monday, May 10 at 7 p.m.

Game #162, Vegas at San Jose, scheduled for May 10, is now scheduled for Wednesday, May 12 at 6 p.m.

The complete 2020-21 NHL regular-season schedule can be found at NHL.com/schedule.