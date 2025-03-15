HENDERSON (KTNV) — Great athletes don’t just happen; they’re inspired. And for the Vegas Thrill, the women who paved the way go beyond the volleyball court.

Women’s History Month is a time to celebrate the game changers — the ones who broke barriers and set new standards. For the Vegas Thrill, inspiration comes from everywhere. When asked about the most influential women in their lives, the players shared stories of resilience, leadership, and unwavering support.

Game changers: Vegas Thrill players honor the women who shaped their journeys

"The most inspirational woman in my life has to be my mom," said Sydney Cole. "She was a volleyball player in college, so I've kind of looked up to her for everything. She's a teacher. I want to be a teacher, and she's a great role model."

Grace Loberg echoed that sentiment, crediting multiple women for shaping her journey.

"I feel very fortunate that I've had tons of influence from women in my life. But I always say mom, because she played college volleyball. She's just always showed me to go for what you believe in, and you can get anywhere in life," Loberg said.

KTNV Grace Loberg credited multiple women for shaping her journey, especially her mom.

For Carly Graham, her mother and sister have been constant sources of support.

"My mom and my sister, they just encapsulate love," she said. "I'm very thankful for everything that they've instilled in me."

KTNV For Carly Graham, her mother and sister have been constant sources of support.

Some players drew inspiration from legendary athletes.

"Misty May-Treanor. Growing up, watching her play beach, she was always such a fearless player, and it was so much fun watching her and Kerri Walsh just go kill it on the beach," said Mary Shroll. "They showed you that you can kind of do anything, no matter the size, no matter how tall you are. Misty May was kind of shorter, and she'd go up and rip it, so seeing them, it just really inspired me to want to be the best that I can."

For others, inspiration came from family members who overcame challenges.

"My big sister Tia. She really overcame a lot of hardship in her life, and she was always there for me growing up as a kid," said Teagan DeFalco. "She’s kind of been like a mother figure for me throughout my life."

KTNV "My big sister Tia. She really overcame a lot of hardship in her life, and she was always there for me growing up as a kid," said Teagan DeFalco.

Willow Johnson credited her mother’s strength in raising a family.

"Definitely my mom. She had four of us. My dad was working a lot, so she kind of was raising all of us together. Looking up to her, knowing how strong of a woman she is, is awesome," Johnson said.

KTNV Willow Johnson credited her mother’s strength in raising a family.

Along with inspiration, the players have also carried invaluable advice from these women.

"The best piece of advice she’s ever given me has probably been to continue to work hard no matter what anybody says and to keep my head up," DeFalco said.

Loberg shared a simple yet powerful message: "It's so simple, but just that I can do anything that I set my mind to, and I think all women need to hear that. If we work hard and put tons of effort and passion toward it, we can do that."

For Johnson, tuning out distractions has been key. "Ignore the outside noise. I feel like we can all be affected by that a lot, especially as professional athletes. So she just tells me to go do my thing and stay confident and happy."

Graham emphasized the importance of giving back. "What you put in is what you'll get out. Giving to everybody and all the people around you — good things are going to happen."

And as Cole put it, the best advice is to dream big: "If you work hard, you can set your mind to anything and do anything in life, and I think a lot of girls need to hear that."

As the Vegas Thrill continue to leave their mark on the game, they hope to pass that inspiration forward — just as it was passed to them.