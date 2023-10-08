A beginner's guide to all the Formula 1 flags and what they mean

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's every race car driver's dream to be the first to see the iconic checkered flag. But when compared to NASCAR or IndyCar races, Formula 1 flags can have many different meanings.

While there are a lot of them, our Johnny Resendiz has you covered as he breaks down each flag's meaning so that you can enjoy the race from start to finish.

Since the cars are going at speeds we can't even imagine, flags are vital in communicating to the drivers so that rules are enforced, and everyone is safe.

YELLOW FLAG

As in most races, any time a yellow flag appears, it means there is danger ahead on the track. This is usually due to a stalled car or crash and signals to drivers that they need to slow down.

For Formula 1, the appearance of two yellow flags indicates a crash has occurred ahead on the track and signals to drivers that they must slow down and be prepared to stop.

GREEN FLAG

A green flag will usually be waved after a delay — usually signaled by a yellow flag — and signals to drivers that the race is back on.

RED FLAG

But sometimes, things get serious in a race, which is when the red flag comes out.

If there is too much debris from a crash, or if the conditions turn out to be too dangerous for drivers or spectators, then a red flag is waived, and the race is suspended.

BLUE FLAG

Fans will also often see a blue flag, which is waved to a driver who is one or two laps down and must allow the faster car to overtake.

For example, if the first-place car reaches the last-place car, a blue flag would be waived, indicating that the last-place car needs to get out of the way.

WHITE AND BLACK FLAG

Different from the iconic checkered flag, Formula 1 viewers and drivers may see a variety of white and/or black flags throughout the race, which all mean different things.

A blank white flag indicates to drivers that there is a slow-moving car on the track and that they should use caution ahead.

While rare in Formula 1, a solid black flag means a driver is disqualified from the race. Most drivers will be penalized for any infractions, but ever so often, a driver will make a mistake that's worthy of being booted from the race entirely.

Another confusing version of this flag is the black-and-white flag, which is segmented diagonally into two solid colors. This flag will appear with a driver's number as a warning for unsportsmanlike conduct.

CHECKERED FLAG

As the most recognizable flag throughout the world of racing, the iconic checkered flag signals a victory for the first driver to cross the finish line!

There are only four more races before the first Las Vegas Grand Prix takes place, so as the drivers start their engines in November, keep an eye on what flag is being waved — because it might just change the race.