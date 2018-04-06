Las Vegas 51s games give families affordable sports option

The Las Vegas 51s may have lost their first game but that didn't stop fans from having a great time on opening day.

The food and drink specials, great weather and above all, fair prices, gave families a way to experience high-level sports in the Las Vegas valley.

Sure, the Golden Knights are the talk of the town but tickets prices have steadily grown throughout the year. Playoff prices have swelled to a point where even some season ticket holders can't afford to attend games – let alone bring their children with them.

Here is more about how much it costs to attend a baseball game:

Cost of tickets: $11 to $35. $2 discount for military.

Parking: $5

Food: $1 items (hot dogs, popcorn, peanuts, Cracker Jacks and pretzels) on Smith's Value Menu Mondays

$1 beer on Thursday nights

