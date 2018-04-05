OPENING DAY: 51s look to add to Las Vegas' huge sports year

The day is here. The Las Vegas 51s are ready to kick off their 2018 season at Cashman Field against the El Paso Chihuahuas – yes, that's their name.

The New York Mets' Triple-A affiliate will take the field with hopes of duplicating the success the first year Las Vegas Golden Knights of the NHL have had.

A major component of that success is a dominant home-field advantage. The fans at Cashman Field for tonight's opening day game will play a large part in lending the team the energy they need to succeed this season.

And if that isn't a good enough reason then show up for $1 beer and dollar hot dogs.

No matter your reasoning, every person changes the dynamic of the game and for a team that may feature the wildly popular Tim Tebow at some point this season, it's nice to show support early to avoid that "bandwagon" stigma.

The 51s' game starts at 7:05 p.m. at Cashman Field with tickets as low as $13.