Showers and Storms Continue Wednesday

Showers and storms continue through the evening as an area of low pressure remains overhead. Scattered showers and storms again Wednesday. Hot and humid with highs in the 90s. Slight chance of showers and storms on Thursday. Less humidity and hotter temperatures return late this week and into the weekend as high pressure builds back in. Highs in the upper 90s by Friday, then triple digits Saturday. The triple digits will continue into early next week.

Flood Watch in place until Wednesday 5 am. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded.