Seasonably Hot on Wednesday

Red Flag Warning for Lincoln and Nye Counties will be in effect until 10 pm tonight. Any fire that starts will spread quickly due to the hot, dry and breezy conditions.

Hot, hazy and breezy this afternoon in Las Vegas. The Gothic Fire is currently at 36, 5000 acres and 0 % containment. Air quality right now is Unhealthy for those in the sensitive groups and should limit time outdoors.

Warm tonight with lows dropping into the 70s and 80s. Mostly sunny and breezy at times on Wednesday. Gusts around 25 mph out of the south. Seasonably hot with a high of 105.

Moisture moves in on Thursday giving us a chance of showers and storms and this will continue through Saturday. These storms could produce brief heavy rain, strong winds and lightning. Highs (101-103)

Dry and warmer by Sunday with temps back to average and continuing through early next week. Highs (105-106)