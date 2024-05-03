Redevelopment project set to revitalize Chinatown area

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County, alongside Commissioner Justin Jones, is unveiling a groundbreaking initiative Friday morning to rejuvenate the thriving Chinatown area, promising significant changes.

General Manager Maya Kwong of Xiao Long Dumplings in Chinatown Plaza emphasizes the cultural significance of her cuisine, aiming to offer customers not just a meal but an immersion into Chinese culture.

"Our role here is to offer our local and tourist customers a delicious piece of food option and also to introduce our culture to the public," she said.

However, Kwong acknowledges the challenges of operating in Chinatown, including traffic congestion, limited accessibility, and security concerns.

Commissioner Jones reveals that the county has allocated $200,000 toward a comprehensive redevelopment strategy for the Spring Mountain area.

"We are really trying to make sure that people can get around from all of the great restaurants, all of the great shopping that we have already here," Jones said.

This plan includes expanding sidewalks, enhancing pedestrian crossings, upgrading lighting and increasing parking capacity to improve access to the district's attractions.

Although the county has yet to finalize design plans, a websitehas launched for public input, enabling residents to shape the vision for Spring Mountain's future. The implementation of this plan is projected to begin within the next few years, following a year-long planning and public consultation process.

Despite the anticipated challenges, Kwong remains optimistic about the future, recognizing that meaningful change requires time and patience.

"Good things take time. Like I said, I know there will be challenges and we are willing to wait," she said.

