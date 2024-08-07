Ages 5 and up! Take part in Las Vegas' Recycled Art Contest this Fall

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Don't throw out those aluminum cans and paper just yet!

The City of Las Vegas is holding a contest this Fall, and they're inviting ages 5 and up to get their creative ideas flowing and submit to their Recycled Art Contest.

The city is encouraging Las Vegas residents to use their materials to create art out of recycled objects in celebration of America Recycles Day.

There will be prizes for both youth and adult categories — which will be awarded during a reception at Las Vegas City Hall on Saturday, Nov. 16, from noon to 2 p.m.

25 pieces of artwork will be displayed between Nov. 1 and Nov. 30 in the second-floor lobby of Las Vegas City Hall, located at 495 South Main Street.

You must submit your entries by Oct. 13, 2024. Submit two digital photos of your artwork for each entry. Fill out the entry form by clicking the link here.

How will the contest be judged and what are the prizes?

The contest will have four local judges. Prizes will be awarded for:



Best in Show

Best in Use of Materials

Best of Upcoming Artists (ages 5-9)

Artwork awards for ages 10-17 and adult entries will be through People's Choice, voted on by attendees at the Nov. 16 reception.

More information

Once you have submitted, the city said they will contact you to drop off your artwork at City Hall from Oct. 21 to Oct 24 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. by appointment for judging.

The maximum weight for artwork is 50 pounds, but there is no limit to dimensions.

The city said artists will need to sign an art loan agreement for the duration of the exhibit and schedule a date in December to pick it back up.