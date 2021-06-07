Vegas business owner finds way to connect with customers to survive pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The pandemic changed the way so many companies do business. The owner of a Las Vegas salon says she wasn't going to sit around and wait for things to get better. As 13 Action News anchor Tricia Kean shows you, that's when this entrepreneur decided to try something new, and it paid off.

FULL SERVICE SALON

"We do hair, nails, massages. We have three aestheticians including myself. We have a make up station as well where we do customized make up services," says Katia Simonenko, owner of Pearl Skin Studio on West Sahara and Fort Apache.

A brief conversation is all it takes to see how passionate she is about skin care.

SKIN CARE

"Acne, dryness, oiliness. Those are the dysfunctions of the skin. We teach people what to do to improve the functions of the skin," says Katia.

But things changed last March when the pandemic forced her to close her salon.

"It was my birthday and I had to close the doors. Imagine! This is my baby. I was like oh my gosh, what do I do?," says Katia

SHARPEN SKILLS

Katia knew her business might never be the same. As an aesthetician, she decided to take time to sharpen her skills.

"I developed new skills. New personal skills. How to connect with clients better. How to provide better customer service," says Katia.

SHARING KNOWLEDGE

She wasn't going to allow a closed-up shop, to stop her from sharing her skin care knowledge with others. So she started contacting her clients by phone and even Zoom.

"Basically we were communicating constantly with them. Reaching out to them. I realized that that personal connection is very important," says Katia.

HELPFUL TIPS

Even while staying home, she says people wanted any helpful tips they could get.

"We didn't know what was going to happen. We didn't know if we were ever going to open. But it was very important for me to be there for my clients," says Katia.

Now that Pearl Skin Studio is back open, Katia says she's reaping the benefits of her efforts.

FULFILLING PURPOSE

"I've never had better business after we reopened... This job for me is so for fulfilling. I have a purpose. To educate people. To help people with their skin," says Katia.

Katia says she owes her success to her loyal clients and to this town.

"Vegas is truly my home and my family's home... I love it. This is where I started my business and I cannot even imagine leaving Vegas ever," says Katia.