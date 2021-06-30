Tattoo artist sees bright future for his business and Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Like so many other businesses, Las Vegas tattoo shops were forced to close during the pandemic. One shop owner admits it was a scary time. But he tells 13 Action News anchor Tricia Kean, business is buzzing again.

Pre-pandemic, people were pouring into Revolt Tattoos, inside the Fashion Show mall, on Las Vegas Boulevard and Spring Mountain.

"We opened on Black Friday, right before the pandemic. So we were crazy busy for the first three months," says Shop Owner and Tattoo Artist, Joey Hamilton.

But he says COVID-19 brought everything to a halt!

"As a business owner, it was probably one of the most stressful parts of my whole career. 20 years in this business," says Joey.

Joey says they had to contact hundreds of clients around the world to reschedule appointments. Fortunately, he says his team was ready to handle new guidelines once they reopened.

"A lot of things they were telling us to do or implement, we were already doing. The only addition was the masks, which made everyone feel safe. We were already socially distant anyway," says Joey.

Business is making a comeback and Joey says, so is Las Vegas!

"I feel like the community is opening back up. Resorts World just opened up across the street. That's gonna be huge for us. For this whole community," says Joey.

And it's the Vegas community Joey says he's truly thankful for.

"I really feel like hands down, this spot, this place, this city has embraced us," says Joey.

Joey has worked at other Vegas shops and his first business was near UNLV. But now with this location at Fashion Show and another at Meadows Mall, Joey says Vegas will always be home.

"We will expand mostly, probably on the West Coast. But who knows? But yes, Vegas is our home. My baby is Vegas Born for sure," says Joey.