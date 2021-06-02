Sanitization initiatives continue on Las Vegas-area bus routes, RTC says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the city opens to full capacity, The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada reports it is well prepared to welcome an influx of public transit riders as it debuts initiatives that provide the community with safe, clean and accessible travel.

“As our community phases out previous COVID-19 restrictions, the health and safety of our riders will always be top of mind,” said M.J. Maynard, RTC chief executive officer. “The addition of new technologies to our transit operations will not only continue to help protect our transit and paratransit riders from germs and viruses but will allow passengers that rely on transit to feel safe and comfortable riding the bus.”

While Nevada moves to open fully on June 1, public transportation falls under federal guidelines, which include ongoing mask, and social distancing guidelines.

In addition to enhanced sanitation and safety measures implemented through RTC’s ongoing safety plan, the agency says its following new vehicle safety features as summer rides are expected to heat up along with the temperatures.

The RTC released the following details in a Tuesday news release:

Air Ion Cleaners

The RTC is clearing the air – literally – with new air ion cleaners. The onboard equipment eliminates airborne germs and viruses while RTC vehicles are on the road.

The air ion cleaners are designed to improve indoor air quality – producing positive and negative ions that suppress dust, control various odors, and reduce airborne contaminants.

Micro-Bacterial Shields

As an additional layer of protection for riders, AEGIS micro-bacterial shields are being applied to seats and high-touch surfaces on all new transit vehicles to eliminate bacteria and mold for up to 1 year on most surfaces. The micro-bacterial shields can protect vehicles from odors, extend fabric life and make surfaces easier to clean.

The micro-bacterial shield bonds to fibers in the vehicle, allowing for bacteria to attract to the treated fibers – puncturing the bacteria’s membrane and destroying it on contact.

Contactless Cash Payment

The RTC offers transit customers a convenient and contactless option to purchase bus passes by cash. Using the RTC smartphone app, rideRTC customers who choose not to use a credit or debit card may now opt to add funds to their rideRTC account by pre-loading cash at nearly 350 locations valley-wide.

Cash-in payment platforms accept the cash payment and scan a barcode from the user’s rideRTC app. Customers then have the cash deposited to buy and store RTC bus passes that they can then use at their convenience.

Summer Heat Tips

The RTC is also looking to protect the health and safety of our riders from this week’s excessive heat warning, reminding them to beat the heat and take precautions to reduce their risk of heat-related illnesses in our triple-digit temperatures. High summer temperatures can be especially harmful to older adults, people with chronic medical conditions, and children.

Residents and visitors who may not be used to the high temperatures should use precautions such as:

• Check the local weather forecasts and plan activities accordingly.

• Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

• Plan activities earlier in the morning or later in the evening.

• Avoid being out in the sun for extended periods.

• When planning an extended outdoor activity, bring an adequate supply of water. Drink plenty of water at regular intervals – regardless of activity level.

More information on current COVID-19 precautions and technologies is also available here.