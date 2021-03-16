Out-of-work Cirque du Soleil performers create new show

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — COVID-19 dropped the curtain on some of the biggest stage acts in Vegas. A small group of performers took up the old motto, the show must go on! 13 Action News anchor Tricia Kean shows us how some talented locals showed the flexibility to rebound during tough times.

"Oh it's amazing! It's great, it's really great for us to be on stage," says performer Roman Tomanov.

He's thrilled to be working again, even if it's on a smaller than usual scale. He's used to pulling off these types of acrobatics on a much larger stage.

"And we have automation and winches that would bring us up and down. Here, there's no up and down. It's just a static act," says Roman.

But Roman says it brings him closer to the audience than ever before.

"We're close to them enough, to see their reaction and see their excitement," says Roman.

His new act is part of the all new Apero Show, happening every weekend on the Baobab Stage at Town Square.

"We have six artists and they're all featured in their own particular act and we have ensemble acts as well," says Niccole Dunn.

She's a co-founder for the production company putting this all together. Before this, she was wardrobe supervisor at "Zumanity." Dunn says after months of waiting for work to resume, she and others in the business decided, it was time to act.

"We realized with 'Zumanity' closing and 'Le Reve' closing permanently, we either had to give up or we had to make opportunity," says Dunn.

That's exactly what they've done. Even with COVID restrictions, which keep the audience to only 40 spectators. Dunn says the limits in this small cabaret-type space have ultimately ignited creativity.

"What we thought might have been hindrances actually have turned into opportunities... It made everybody just reach and go past the boundaries a little bit more," says Dunn.

Niccole believes the intimate show is definitely connecting with audiences and hopes locals take a chance and check it out.

"We're hoping they'll support us because really, joy is about connection and I think that's what we've all been missing and been hungry for," says Dunn.