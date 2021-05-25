Manager says locals kept family fun center alive

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas company faced some unique challenges due to the pandemic. But they're thanking customers for helping them to keep their doors open. 13 Action News anchor Tricia Kean shows you how a local family-fun-center was able to Rebound.

AXE MONKEYS

Welcome to Axe Monkeys, near Eastern and Sunset. Inside this 14,000 sq. ft. facility are 24 socially distant lanes, where you can throw axes and knives.

ANTHONY COOLS

This family fun center is owned by Hypnotist and Comedian, Anthony Cools. His show recently closed after 25 years of performing in Las Vegas. When that happened, he hired his opening act, Steve Falcon as General Manager.

"This was a tremendous opportunity for me to come in, help him out through COVID and also help me out because it gave me a place to show up and work," says Steve.

CHALLENGES

Steve says there were some challenges. Along with having to sanitize the facility and follow COVID safety guidelines, they ran into issues getting their unique targets.

"They actually come from the California forest. This year became a little bit difficult for us because all the logging was shut down. So it took us quite a while to source our targets," says Steve.

Fortunately, they've been able to replenish their supply. Steve says they use logs for safety reasons.

SAFETY IS KEY

"A lot of ax throwing places are throwing into plywood. Plywood, those axes can come bouncing right back. Those are the videos you see. We're throwing into logs. When the ax hits the log, if it doesn't stick, it just drops to the ground 99% of the time," says Steve.

Safety is of course key for any place letting you throw an ax for fun.

COMMUNITY EMBRACED

"Everybody can do it. I mean we have 7-year-old children throwing axes under supervision. We've got senior citizens of all strength levels doing this," says Steve.

He says it really is fun for the entire family and they're thankful for every person who walks through the doors.

"We love the fact that the community has embraced the business... The locals kept this place alive during COVID," says Steve.