Menu

Watch

Rebound

Actions

Local neighborhood bar Distill hosts job fair Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

items.[0].videoTitle
Distill is seeking to hire new employees for front-of-the-house and back-of-the-house positions. The company says it is hosting a job fair at the Distill location at 6945 S. Rainbow Boulevard on March 23, March 25 and March 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Applicants must be 21 years or older and must bring an ID and work card with them.
DISTILL LAS VEGAS
Distill logo
Posted at 8:32 AM, Mar 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-23 22:31:53-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Distill team is seeking to hire new and qualified team members for immediate employment for front-of-the-house and back-of-the-house positions.

A job fair is taking place at Distill Rainbow, 6945 S. Rainbow Blvd. on March 23, March 25 and March 26 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Applicants must be 21 years or older and must bring an ID and work card with them.

Open positions include:
· General Managers
· Assistant General Managers
· Gaming Bartenders
· Servers
· Dishwashers
· Line Cooks

With locations across the valley, Distill seeks to expand their team with passionate candidates eager to serve locals at a beloved establishment.

Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, all Distill locations feature a fun atmosphere, house-made cocktails, handcrafted food and a VIP gaming club. Committed to giving the best in customer service and appreciation, Distill is looking for only the best applicants for employment.

For more information, visit www.distillbar.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

STREAMING NOW

6:38 AM, Nov 25, 2018