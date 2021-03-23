Local neighborhood bar Distill hosts job fair Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Distill team is seeking to hire new and qualified team members for immediate employment for front-of-the-house and back-of-the-house positions.

A job fair is taking place at Distill Rainbow, 6945 S. Rainbow Blvd. on March 23, March 25 and March 26 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Applicants must be 21 years or older and must bring an ID and work card with them.

Open positions include:

· General Managers

· Assistant General Managers

· Gaming Bartenders

· Servers

· Dishwashers

· Line Cooks

With locations across the valley, Distill seeks to expand their team with passionate candidates eager to serve locals at a beloved establishment.

Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, all Distill locations feature a fun atmosphere, house-made cocktails, handcrafted food and a VIP gaming club. Committed to giving the best in customer service and appreciation, Distill is looking for only the best applicants for employment.

For more information, visit www.distillbar.com.