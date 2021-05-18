Jobs returning, industries making comeback during pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Many people who were laid off during the pandemic are continuing to look for work but several industries are making a comeback.

Morgan Baylor, like many other restaurant workers, found herself on the unemployment line last April.

"During quarantine, a lot of people were out of work. A lot of restaurants were done," Baylor said.

But now she's back at work.

Next to the hotel industry, restaurants were some of the hardest-hit businesses during the shutdown last year.

Restaurant owner and chef Jose Salazar say now is the time to apply for restaurant jobs.

"Everyone in our industry is hiring right now. It's actually hard to find people to work," Salazar said.

With the help of the employment site Monster.com we found the jobs coming back fastest in 2021.

Monster's Vicki Salemi says you'll find the most listings right now in:

Hotels

Restaurants

Nursing

Nursing specifically was hit hard last year when elective surgeries and doctor visits stopped.

Then comes construction, especially home building in the red hot home buying market.

Next, is shipping and logistics.

Kerry Byrne is president of Total Quality Logistics, the second-largest freight brokerage firm in the nation.

He says his team needs salespeople, accountants, freight bookers and more.

After shipping comes airlines, as they re-hire pilots, flight attendants and gate workers.

Additionally, information technology work and daycares are seeing an uptick in hires in 2021.