Henderson winery says its customers saved the business

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The pandemic hit a pair of Henderson companies hard. When it looked like they weren't going to make it, their customers came to the rescue. 13 Action News anchor Tricia Kean takes you inside these unique businesses, thankful to still be open.

RED, WHITE & CIDER

"You can come in, you can do winetasting, we have red wine tastings, white wine tastings," says Patty Peters of Vegas Valley Winery.

Patty is Co-Owner of the winery on Eastgate and West Warm Springs in Henderson. She says she has experts ready to serve you.

"The staff that we have, they're all winemakers. They understand wine," says Patty.

They also specialize in hard cider.

GILCREASE FRUIT

"We get our fruit from Gilcrease. We've been doing that now for a couple of years. Our cider is very very good," says Patty.

Their locally produced wine or cider are made right on site. Behind a second door is the joint venture called, Grape Expectations.

"It's a social event," says Patty.

WINEMAKING SCHOOL

Patty says this is the business that really pays the bills. Groups of friends, family or coworkers can get together at this winemaking school to create their very own vintage.

"You have so much fun and you learn so much about winemaking," says Patty.

The business has been in operation for 15 years. But the pandemic nearly ended it all.

"We were looking at how to liquidate. It was that bad," says Patty.

EMAILED CUSTOMERS

Patty says no one was making wine when the pandemic shut everything down. So she emailed her customers.

"And said guys, if you're thinking about making wine with us next year, you need to make wine with us this year. Because we don't know if we're gonna be here next year. Oh my God, the calls just started coming in," says Patty.

CUSTOMER HELP

Patty says loyal customers started investing into her winemaking. Today, business is picking back up and Patty couldn't be more thankful.

"We have incredible customers. It sends chills up just saying it. I mean we were this close to closing our doors... We have the greatest customers on earth. The greatest," says Patty.