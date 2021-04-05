Las Vegas group for moms providing physical and mental support

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Did you put on a few pounds during the pandemic? The quarantine-15 came in a lot of ways, and for a lot of different reasons. Stress was right at the top of the list for lots of folks. In the Rebound, 13 Action News anchor Tricia Kean speaks with a local expert, stressing the importance of self-care for moms.

REALLY TOUGH TIME

The pandemic has been a whirlwind for Leah Elliot. She lost her job, working for one of the local casinos.

"That was a really tough time for me personally," says Leah.

She also experienced the flip-side. One of the greatest moments of her life.

"We had our son during the pandemic. So there's great things and there's not so great things," says Leah.

HELPED ME STAY SANE

Leah says this group helped her navigate those ups and downs.

"I was struggling with trying to be a stay-at-home mom and transitioning into that. So Fit4Mom honestly helped me stay sane and calm and patient," says Leah.

RELEASE SOME STRESS

"Really in a time when there's a lot of stress on everybody, having that chance to just release some of that stress in a positive way, we don't think anybody should have to miss out on that opportunity," says Jessica Peralta with Fit4Mom Las Vegas.

She says their fitness classes and wellness programs are designed to help any mom's physical and mental well-being. Jessica stresses moms at any fitness level are welcome.

CONNECTING WITH OTHER MOMS

"It's really a matter of connecting with these women and getting to know them. Also getting them to feel fully capable and empowered to be the very best version of themselves," says Jessica.

Of course things have changed with the pandemic. So for moms or expecting moms who don't feel comfortable meeting in-person and outdoors, there's also virtual meetings. The cost all depends on how often you want to participate and can be tailored to an individual's needs. But in the end, it's about connecting with a community.

LOOKING FOR COMMUNITY

"That is the reason why I made the decision back in 2012 to start this. I didn't have family living here. Everyone's on the East Coast. I was a brand new mom looking for resources. Looking for community. Just really wanted to find someone to connect with. This gave me the opportunity," says Jessica.

Leah says that's exactly what Fit4Mom has done for her.

"In mom land it's actually vital to be around like-minded moms that are experiencing the same thing as you. They're facing a lot of the same obstacles as you... So I would tell everyone just try it. You're gonna love it," says Leah.