Henderson woman on a mission to help seniors during pandemic

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A Henderson woman is making it her mission to help seniors during the pandemic. She's teaming up with her mom and getting folks in shape. 13 Action News anchor Tricia Kean shows you how she's reaching thousands of retirees.

Personal Trainer, April Hattori, specializes in senior fitness. Before the pandemic, she was working with clients at a local gym. But when gyms were forced to close, April moved online.

YES2NEXT

"When I had this idea to create videos I looked over and I was like wow, you need to work out mom. You want to do the videos with me? She thankfully said yes," says April.

April created the YouTube channel Yes2Next providing at-home exercise routines for seniors and those with limited mobility.

SIMPLE BUT CHALLENGING

"April has designed these movements to be simple enough yet challenging. It gets your muscles going," says April's mom, Aiko.

She says some workouts are tougher than others.

FOR ALL LEVELS

"Our goal is to meet people where they are. If you're at a very low level that's fine. If you can't do a ten minute video that's fine. We've got videos from five minutes to forty minutes," says April.

"The 10 minute one was a favorite because it was perfect for me. 10 minutes is good," says Aiko.

MORE THAN 50 VIDEOS

In the last year, they've created more than 50 workout videos. To their surprise, it's been a hit. Thousands are watching with their own parents and grandparents.

"I never expected the feedback that we're getting from it," says Aiko.

"I was amazed. My goal with this was if I can help one senior I'm done. To see the response that we received with our videos it's just incredible," says April.

Their most popular video has more than a million views. Along with the great workout routines, it's clear what attracts so many people is the interaction between these two. Plus special guest appearances from their cat, Mochi.

REWARDING FOR APRIL

In the end, April says the videos have been far more rewarding for her and her mom, than they ever expected.

"It's interesting, we're helping seniors stay fit and active but at the same time we're being invited into their homes and what we're hearing is, we really appreciate your friendship and companionship especially during the pandemic," says April.

All the Yes2Next workout videos are absolutely free.