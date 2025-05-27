Watch Now
Positively Las Vegas

Actions

Your unused furniture and appliances could make a difference — Donate to 13 CONNECTS: Make It Home today!

13 CONNECTS: Make It Home campaign (Cover)
KTNV
13 CONNECTS: Make It Home campaign (Cover)
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Have furniture or appliances you’re not using? Don’t toss them — donate them! Channel 13 is teaming up with Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas with our 13 CONNECTS: Make It Home campaign, benefitting struggling local families working towards home ownership.

Items can be dropped off at the Re-Store, located at 4580 W. Sahara, now through June 27. <b>Click here to find more details</b> on how and what you can donate.

13 CONNECTS: Make It Home campaign

Don’t have items, but still want to contribute? Monetary donations are also accepted. Simply text “13CONNECTS” to 50155 to contribute.

13 CONNECTS: Make It Home is sponsored by Findlay Subaru of Las Vegas, Ed Bernstein Injury Lawyers, and America First Credit Union.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Las Vegas Aces

Las Vegas Aces: Now on Vegas 34