Your unused furniture and appliances could make a difference — Donate to 13 CONNECTS: Make It Home today!

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Have furniture or appliances you’re not using? Don’t toss them — donate them! Channel 13 is teaming up with Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas with our 13 CONNECTS: Make It Home campaign, benefitting struggling local families working towards home ownership.
Items can be dropped off at the Re-Store, located at 4580 W. Sahara, now through June 27. <b>Click here to find more details</b> on how and what you can donate.
Don’t have items, but still want to contribute? Monetary donations are also accepted. Simply text “13CONNECTS” to 50155 to contribute.
13 CONNECTS: Make It Home is sponsored by Findlay Subaru of Las Vegas, Ed Bernstein Injury Lawyers, and America First Credit Union.
