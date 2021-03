LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In need of some rest and relaxation? Head to Downtown Container Park!

The Yoga in the Park series is returning this weekend!

Starting tomorrow at 10 a.m. you can stretch on the lawn every Saturday and Sunday.

Yogis of all ages and skill levels are invited.

Each class is limited to 30 yogis to allow for social distancing.

Mask are required.

You will need to pay $9 to attend.