13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas For March 5-11, 2021

The following is a list of 13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas.

1. The art exhibit, “Viva Las Vegas,” opens March 5 at Recycled Propaganda on Main Street. The exhibit will feature works by Jerry Misko, Mary Felker and Recycled Propaganda. Misko’s art will reflect the soul and spirit of his hometown. Felker’s artwork is inspired by Las Vegas nature. Recycled Propaganda will feature a new series that reflects on COVID-19, drugs, desert wildlife and more.

2. The American Lung Association’s Fight for Air Climb is happening March 6 at Las Vegas Ballpark. Climbers will tackle approximately 650 stairs that make up the ballpark's lower bowl, running or walking both up and down the stadium stairs. The Las Vegas Fight For Air Climb typically takes place inside the stairwell of The STRAT Tower but was reimagined for the pandemic as an outdoor stadium challenge for the safety of participants, volunteers, and staff. Registration is $35, plus a mandatory fundraising minimum of $100.

3. Ozzie the Painting Giraffe is celebrating his 7th birthday this weekend at the Lion Habitat Ranch. Ozzie will be presented with a birthday “cake" each day at noon and there will be a scavenger hunt for guests. Ozzie will paint at 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. There will also be plenty of no-contact photo opportunities. Admission must be purchased in advance online and all guests over the age of 2 must wear a mask.

4. Las Vegas Little Theatre has announced that it is offering additional performances of “Thurgood” by George Stevens Jr. and starring Derek Charles Livingston this weekend. Performances are at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Advance ticket purchased required. Limited seating.

5. Lily will be the featured performer March 6 during Late Nights in the Spirits Lounge at the The Stirling Club. The Spirits Lounge is an upscale after-hours lounge that is open starting at 9 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. Serena Harry will be featured March 10.

6. Faith Lutheran’s award-winning Conservatory of the Fine Arts is presenting Filming the Arts, a showcase of local students who will dance, sing, perform and create scenes from your favorite movies. The showcase, which is a fundraiser, is taking place March 6 in the school’s chapel and Performing Arts Center. The event will begin with a reception at 6 p.m. Limited seating. A livestream will also be available. Tickets to Filming the Arts are $150 for in person seating and $75 for the livestream link.

7. “Mars Attacks!” and “The Thing” will be featured during Carpool Cinema on March 6 at The SciFi Center on Karen Avenue. Cost is $15 per vehicle.

8. The Mob Museum’s next Community Safety Forum will focus on community-oriented policing. It will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. March 7 inside the Historic Courtroom on the 2nd floor. A livestream will also be available. Admission is free. Registration is required.

9. Christopher Lash will perform during this week’s Sunday Brunch at The Vegas Room. Brunch starts at 1 p.m. with a 5-course handcrafted menu for the set price of $65, including tax. The complimentary entertainment starts at 2:30 p.m.

10. Las Vegas Ballpark is hosting a Vitalant blood drive on March 7. It will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Playstudios Club. There is a critical need for those with O positive and O negative blood. Appointments must be made in advance.

11. La Strega is hosting another fish market from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 7. Guests will be able to peruse the restaurant’s crudo bar showcasing a variety of raw seafood, broths and accoutrements, alongside a full wine list as well as coffee, rosé, champagne and handcrafted cocktails available for purchase. Chef Gina Marinelli will also be available for cooking demos throughout the day. Guests will have the option of dining in via a first-come-first-serve basis, with a limited menu consisting of Piadine and Pizzas available throughout the day.

12. Vegas Test Kitchen in downtown Las Vegas is hosting pop-up seafood pan roasts on March 10, 17 and 24 from 3 to 9 p.m. Cost is $25. Extras will include 1/2 dozen oysters for $14 or 24 for a dozen oysters; $12 for fried shrimp; $18 for gumbo; $3 fir rice; $24 for voodoo pasta; $8 for banana pudding and $11 for UBE/purple cake. Reservations required.

13. “Extravaganza — The Vegas Spectacular” is present Thursdays through Mondays at Bally’s Las Vegas. The show features 30 dancers, acrobats, aerialists, skaters, ventriloquists, comedians and showgirls. The show also features the heart-stopping Globe of Death motorcycle act.

If you would like to submit an item for 13 Things, send an email to joyce.lupiani@ktnv.com. Videos and photos welcome.