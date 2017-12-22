Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill hosts Christmas baking class

Bryce Riley
12:19 PM, Dec 22, 2017

KTNV
Pastry Chef Kristen Hutton taught guests at Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill in Downtown Summerlin how to make some of her favorite Christmas treats on December 20.

After a brief demonstration from Hutton herself, guests were given hands-on training on how to prepare cookies, truffles, barks, red velvet hot chocolate, and more. 

Wolfgang Puck representatives say they plan on holding more cookies classes around holidays in the future.

For those that couldn't make the class, Wolfgang Puck provided a few recipes, which you can view below:

Chewy Molasses Gingerdoodles

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup butter, softened
  • 1/2 cup dark brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 large egg
  • 1/3 cup molasses
  • 1 Tbsp vanilla extract
  • 2 tsp cinnamon
  • 1 tsp ground ginger
  • 1 tsp ground cloves
  • 1/2 tsp ground nutmeg
  • pinch salt
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 tsp cornstarch
  • 1 tsp baking soda
  • 1/2 tsp cream of tartar

Directions

  • Cream butter and sugar until smooth, then add eggs
  • Add molasses, vanilla, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, nutmeg, salt. Mix for 1 minute
  • Scrape side of bowl and add the flour, cornstarch, baking soda, cream of tartar. Mix just to combine
  • Scoop dough into mound shape, approx. 2 Tbsp each. Place on sheet tray, cover and chill for 3 hours
  • Preheat oven to 350F, line baking sheets with Slipats, parchment paper, or spray with cooking spray; set aside
  • Add 2 cups sugar and 3 Tbsp cinnamon to a small bowl and stir to combine
  • roll each mound of dough in cinnamon sugar
  • Place cookies on sheet tray and bake for 8-9 minutes
  • Allow to cool for 10 minutes

Peppermint Crinkle Cookies

Ingredients

  • 4 oz unsweetened chocolate, chopped
  • 4 Tbsp unsalted butter, cubed
  • 1 cup flour
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • 1/4 tsp baking soda
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 3/4 cup light brown sugar
  • 2 large eggs, at room temperature
  • 1/2 tsp pure peppermint extract
  • 4 peppermint candy canes, crushed

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325F and line two baking sheets with parchment paper
  • Place chocolate and butter in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave on high for 30 seconds. Remove and Stir. Continue microwaving and stirring in 15-second intervals until melted and smooth. Set aside to cool slightly
  • Whisk together flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a medium bowl
  • Whisk together sugar, brown sugar, eggs, and peppermint extract in a large bowl until combined; add cooled chocolate mixture and whisk until smooth
  • Fold in flour mixture just until incorporated, then fold in crushed candy canes. Let dough stand at room temperature for 10 minutes
  • Place sugar and powdered sugar in separate shallow bowls
  • Scoops 1 1/2-inch balls of dough and roll in granulated sugar to coat, then coat generously in powdered sugar. Place two inches apart on prepared baking sheets
  • Bake, rotating pans halfway through, for 14 minutes until puffed and cracked, with edges set. Let cookies cool for 15 minutes on baking sheets

