Pastry Chef Kristen Hutton taught guests at Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill in Downtown Summerlin how to make some of her favorite Christmas treats on December 20.

After a brief demonstration from Hutton herself, guests were given hands-on training on how to prepare cookies, truffles, barks, red velvet hot chocolate, and more.

Wolfgang Puck representatives say they plan on holding more cookies classes around holidays in the future.

For those that couldn't make the class, Wolfgang Puck provided a few recipes, which you can view below:

Chewy Molasses Gingerdoodles

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup dark brown sugar

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 large egg

1/3 cup molasses

1 Tbsp vanilla extract

2 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp ground ginger

1 tsp ground cloves

1/2 tsp ground nutmeg

pinch salt

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp cornstarch

1 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp cream of tartar

Directions

Cream butter and sugar until smooth, then add eggs

Add molasses, vanilla, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, nutmeg, salt. Mix for 1 minute

Scrape side of bowl and add the flour, cornstarch, baking soda, cream of tartar. Mix just to combine

Scoop dough into mound shape, approx. 2 Tbsp each. Place on sheet tray, cover and chill for 3 hours

Preheat oven to 350F, line baking sheets with Slipats, parchment paper, or spray with cooking spray; set aside

Add 2 cups sugar and 3 Tbsp cinnamon to a small bowl and stir to combine

roll each mound of dough in cinnamon sugar

Place cookies on sheet tray and bake for 8-9 minutes

Allow to cool for 10 minutes

Peppermint Crinkle Cookies

Ingredients

4 oz unsweetened chocolate, chopped

4 Tbsp unsalted butter, cubed

1 cup flour

1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

3/4 cup sugar

3/4 cup light brown sugar

2 large eggs, at room temperature

1/2 tsp pure peppermint extract

4 peppermint candy canes, crushed

Directions