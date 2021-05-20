Winchester Dondero Cultural Center hosting Hawaiian performance

Winchester Dondero Cultural Center is inviting the community to join them at 7 p.m. on May 21 for the “E Ola Mau” performance.

Join Gary Haleamau along with Kawili and Halau Hula O’Kaleimomi as they celebrate Hawaii and the gift of life through music and dance. Winchester Dondero Cultural Center is located at 3130 S. McLeod Drive, north of Desert Inn Road.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online.

Haleamau grew up on a ranch in North Kona on the big island of Hawaii. Haleamau’s father was a “paniolo,” or “Hawaiian cowboy,” and “ki ho’alu,” a “slack-key guitar player,” which encouraged him to pick up and learn the instrument. At 8 years old, Haleamau performed at family get-togethers and by the age of 12, in 1977, he released his first album on Poki Records.

Haleamau has since moved to Las Vegas, known to his family as “the ninth island,” and opened the Halau Hula O’ Kaleimomi school with his wife.

Those interested may contact the Winchester Cultural Center at (702) 455-7340 or visit their website.