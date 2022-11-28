Where and when Las Vegas families can find affordable dental care at the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Families in Las Vegas can get access to affordable dental care over the next few days through the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile.

The mobile dental care team travels around the valley to offer access to oral health care for children up to age 21. At the care mobile, families can access the same services provided at a traditional brick-and-mortar dental facility.

"Because it is on wheels, we are able to bring access to affordable care to communities throughout Nevada," a spokesperson for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas stated in a news release.

Make an appointment with the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile by calling 800-787-2568.

The care mobile can be found at the following dates and locations over the next few weeks:

Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: WIC Tropicana (5486 Boulder Hwy., Las Vegas, NV 89122)

Wednesday, Nov. 30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: WIC Gowan (3650 N. Rancho Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89130)

Thursday, Dec. 1 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: MLK Family Medical Center (1799 Mount Mariah Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89106)

More information is available through Nevada Health Centers.