Wednesday's Child: 12-year-old Preston

(KTNV) — For this week's Wednesday's Child, Preston shines as a true artist only at age 12. We hope that someone watching, or reading, will specialize in adopting him.

Preston's case worker knows him as well as anybody.

"He's very respectful. I've been Preston's caseworker for about three years now," said Preston's case worker. "I haven't had any concerns. He's always respectful. He's kind of been like a pleasure to have."

For Preston's art project, he got all dressed in plastic, listened to a few instructions, and then was turned loose to be creative.

There's a lot more to Preston than painting, though. His caseworker says he loves sports, especially football.

"I like video games, go outside," Preston said. "Go to the YMCA."

Preston needs some good quality one-on-one attention from his new parents.

"I think that Preston would benefit from being in a home maybe where it's just him," said his caseworker. "He's always kind of been in a home where there's multiple kids and he's not really the center focus."

One thing that Preston needs above all is commitment.

"Someone showing him that they are committed to keeping him cause sometimes, you know, a lot of these kids, they get into homes and they're like, 'oh, I'm committed'," said his caseworker. "And then one thing goes wrong and they don't want them anymore. So I think that may be a good thing for him too."

Preston told me he wants "nice" parents.

"Caring," Preston said. "That will help me with some stuff or like that would know like, like what I need help with on video games and stuff."

Preston is 12 years old, an important age for a young man to have direction. He's free and clear for adoption.

If you're interested, please call "Raise the Future" at 702-436-6335. Wednesday's Child is sponsored by the Children's Foundation of Las Vegas, formerly known as the Casa Foundation.

