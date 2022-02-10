Wednesday's Child: 12-year-old Ian

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local boy named Ian is the kind of young man any parent would be proud of.

Only … he doesn’t have any parents – yet.

I went out to meet Ian at one of his favorite spots recently - Pole Position. Hopefully someone reading this Wednesday’s Child will race out and adopt Ian.

“He’s like a little onion,” said Liz Sanchez, a caseworker for the Clark County Department of Family Services “You got to peel the layers back and he'll be just fine”

Sanchez should know, she’s been trying to find a forever home for ian for some time — and thinks he’s a prime candidate for adoption.

“He's just so sweet,” Sanchez explained. “He's kind, he's compassionate. He's caring a little shy, but once he opened that up, he's cool.”

Ian sat down with me, and shared a very savvy outlook on life for a 12-year-old.

“Life is good. I'm happy for what I have now. Yeah. I just want a family that I can stay with forever,” said Ian.

Sanchez agrees.

“What I see for Ian is just a home full of love and happiness and, and, you know, activities. Someone that can give him everything that he deserves.”

And what does Ian deserve? Well, he said it best himself.

“I would like (an) honest family, a fair family, and a loving family, people that care and like, no matter how a lot of energy and do sports and stuff.”

Ian is free and clear for adoption, and you can find out more about him through our Wednesday’s Child partner Raise the Future. Just call them at 702-436-6335.