Raise the Future continues to help connect youth, support families

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Adoptions don't just happen, and we depend on an organization called Raise the Future for help in bringing you the Wednesday Child stories of these adoptable children.

13 Action News sat down with the local VP of programs to find out how they do their difficult job.

“What we do is we connect youth with adults in their lives. We support those families and then we create hope and healing in the home,” said Jessica Roe, of Raise the Future.

Roe has been with the company since it was known as The Adoption Exchange, but the name change came along with new challenges.

“Lots of talking, lots of listening. And you know we learned that it was a trigger for a lot of our kids, the word adoption,” Roe said.

Currently, Raise the Future spreads across seven states and represents hundreds of children - all of them seeking the permanence of a forever family.

“They're amazing kids. It's one of the things that I love most about doing what we do here, actually being able to connect with these kids and learn more about them on an individual basis, and then see that growth and see that change when they are placed in that right family,” Roe said.

Raise the Future profiles children who are available for adoption. Many of them come through Clark County's Department of Family Services as the two work closely together.

“We couldn't do our work without the partnership with the department. And it's a wonderful partnership,” Roe said. “And I follow up with families and they send me pictures of their kids. And it's amazing. It's amazing to see that change and what a family can do.”

Raise the Future can be reached online or by phone at 702-436-6335.