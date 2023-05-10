Watch the Helldorado Days Parade live on Channel 13

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13, as the exclusive broadcast partner of the City of Las Vegas' annual Helldorado Days Parade, will broadcast the parade live on air on Saturday, May 13.

The parade, also known as the Las Vegas Days Parade, celebrates the city's western roots and the land auction that marked the beginning of Las Vegas. This year's celebration will mark the 118th anniversary of that 1905 land auction.

Helldorado Days was created in 1935 and is sponsored by the Commission for the Las Vegas Centennial.

Spectators can expect to see floats, marching bands, cowboys and cowgirls on horseback, car clubs and nonprofits march through the streets of downtown Las Vegas.

City of Las Vegas / KTNV The annual Helldorado Days Parade route begins on Fourth Street and Gass Avenue at 10 a.m. and continues down Fourth Street to Stewart Avenue.

Watch full coverage live from downtown Las Vegas on Channel 13, or stream the parade on ktnv.com/live.