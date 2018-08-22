Want to be on 'Property Brothers'? They're looking for homeowners in Las Vegas

Looking to buy a fixer-upper in Las Vegas? You could be featured on "Property Brothers."

The HGTV show is casting for January 2019 filming and renovating. Jonathan and Drew Scott initially set up shop in Las Vegas more than 9 years ago and their hit show is looking for new homeowners to highlight.

To be eligible, some of the factors include: be living in Las Vegas or moving to the city, buying and renovating a fixer-upper, having a minimum renovation and design budget of $90,000 and being 21 and older. For full rules and to apply, click here.