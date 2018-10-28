Viewing specials during Vegas Golden Knights games

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - The following is a list of specials offered during the viewing of Vegas Golden Knights games in the Las Vegas valley. If you would like to submit an event to this list, send an email to webmaster@ktnv.com.

AMERICAN BEER & COCKTAILS

Guests can cheer on the Vegas Golden Knights while enjoying drink specials including $7 Guinness, Guinness Blonde, $5 Jägermeister shots and “Black and Golds” – half Guinness and Guinness Blonde. As well as $20 Miller Lite buckets and Miller Lite drafts for $5.

BEER PARK

Guests can order beer buckets with five bottles of Budweiser, priced at $35. Plus, have a chance to take their turn at a Vegas-branded arcade-style bubble hockey game. Also, to show support for the home team, Beer Park will celebrate every Knights goal with goal horns and cryo blasts from carbon dioxide jets. The Strip-side restaurant and bar will also have an in-house sportsbook kiosk.

BLUE RIBBON RESTAURANT

In honor of the Vegas Golden Knights second season, Blue Ribbon debuted a custom brand-new cocktail named, “A Knights Tale.” The whiskey-based drink is mixed with Allspice Dram, citrus and raspberry giving it a reddish tone reminiscent of the team’s secondary logo. The cocktail goes down smooth as ice making it a perfect celebratory drink for a Golden Knights win.

CORKS 'N CRAFTS

The modern-day DIY craft and sip studio will air all Vegas Golden Knights games from the second season puck drop to playoffs with viewing parties and a variety of optional VGK inspired crafts. Hammering is always kept to a minimum during VGK games. Food and drinks are available and no crafting is necessary to attend.

GIORDANO'S IN BOCA PARK

With our hometown hockey heroes back in action, “Golden Bites” will be offered during the games. Giordano's will also feature half-price beer, house wine and select appetizers that include cheesy garlic bread, bruschetta, boneless chicken bites (buffalo or BBQ), mozzarella triangles and garlic parmesan fries.

HOOTERS HOTEL-CASINO

Hooters will offer $5 buckets of Bud, Bud Light and Michelob Ultra bottles one hour before Vegas Golden Knights home games until the final buzzer at The Underground Lounge, The Porch and The Pool. In addition, Hooters hotel-casino offers free parking within walking distance of T-Mobile Arena.

NACHO DADDY

Nacho Daddy invites hungry fans to celebrate in style with their first official watch party of the season at the West Sahara location on Oct. 30 and Jan. 15 beginning at 5 p.m. Guests will be treated to a fun red carpet experience with special appearances by team mascots, Golden Aces, photo op upon entry, photo booths and raffles throughout the evening with drink specials including ‘Knights Score, We Pour’ with free shots every time the Golden Knights score. The official watch party is at the West Sahara location only. Nacho Daddy will also continue the party with post-game $5 Happy Hour from end of game to close.

PKWY TAVERN

Hockey fans who can’t make it to the fortress to cheer on their hometown heroes can enjoy festive drink specials including $5 Guinness, Guinness Blonde, shots of Jägermeister and “Black and Golds” – half Guinness and half Guinness Blonde - as well as $15 Miller Lite buckets and Miller Lite drafts for $4. Additionally, those who dine-in during away games will receive a complimentary “Black and Golds” shot for every goal scored by the Vegas Golden Knights.

PT'S TAVERN

During every Vegas Golden Knights game in October, $20 buckets of Bud and Bud Light will be available. Slot players also have a chance of receiving $20 in free slot play if they are holding a lucky alarm lamp after it is passed to each guest when a natural four-of-a-kind or non-poker jackpot of $400 is hit during the game.

RI RA LAS VEGAS

Guests who wear a Vegas Golden Knights jersey or show tickets on game days during the regular season will receive 15 percent off their entire meal.

ROCKHOUSE

Guests can cheer on the Vegas Golden Knights while enjoying drink specials including $7 Guinness, Guinness Blonde, $5 Jägermeister shots and “Black and Golds” – half Guinness and Guinness Blonde. As well as $20 Miller Lite buckets and Miller Lite drafts for $5.

SAKE ROK

Sake Rok will host Vegas Golden Knights watch parties where revelers can enjoy the game on any one of the enormous screens, located just walking distance from the Fortress. Fans who stop by to pre-game on their way to T-Mobile Arena and present their game night tickets will also receive a complimentary round of sake bombs, along with ticket holders wanting a celebratory round post-game.

The Golden Knight Roll will also be available that includes Lobster Tempura, Wagyu Beef Tartare, Black Truffle Vinaigrette, Aji Amarillo Mayo topped with a Vegas ‘knight’ helmet made of Golden Angel Tears.

SAPPHIRE LAS VEGAS

Hockey fans will receive courtesy parking at Sapphire and will be able to catch a complimentary shuttle to T-Mobile Arena, courtesy of Sapphire Las Vegas. Before heading to the Fortress, guests are invited to pre-game with complimentary drinks accompanied by the ladies of Sapphire. After the sounds of “Viva Las Vegas” signal the end of the game, fans who participate in the park-and-ride program will be brought back to Sapphire where they can get their post-game celebration on with another round of complimentary drinks. VGK ticket holders can check-in at Sapphire’s cage area to receive their complimentary park-and-ride wristband which allows admission onto the shuttle that routes directly to the arena, as well as pre and post-game beverages. Check-in for the Sapphire shuttle starts an hour before puck-drop; shuttle departs 30 minutes before game time. Don’t have tickets to the game?

Various specials will be held all season long during game watch parties.

SEARSUCKER

Searsucker Las Vegas has launched the Golden Knights Old Fashioned to their line-up of unique takes on the traditional old fashioned. The newest addition will consist of Smoke Wagon Bourbon and Golden Luster Syrup along with both chocolate and walnut bitters. The cocktail will be served on a branded Golden Knights wooden plank for $18. The restaurant will also donate $2 from each regularly-priced Old Fashioned sold throughout the entire length of the regular NHL season to the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. At the conclusion of the season, Searsucker will present a check to the foundation. Additionally, Searsucker Las Vegas will be serving up shots throughout regular season games. Guests wearing Vegas Golden Knights gear will receive a complimentary shot whenever the Vegas Golden Knights score.

SHAKE SHACK

As Vegas Golden Knights fever continues to rise in the valley, Shake Shack answers the need for even more hockey with the launch of The Slapshot, a provolone double cheeseburger topped with crispy pickles, onion and garlic mayo on a potato bun. The new burger slides into all Las Vegas and Henderson locations on Oct. 1.

STATION CASINOS

During all regular season Vegas Golden Knights games, poker players at Boulder Station, Green Valley Ranch Resort and Red Rock Resort have the chance to win a little something extra.

With the Golden Goals poker promotion, one guest actively playing poker at Red Rock Resort and Green Valley Ranch Resort, and two guests actively playing poker at Boulder Station, will win $100 in poker chips, based on a random seat drawing when a Golden Knights player scores a goal.

In addition, when a VGK goal is made everyone playing at Boulder Station and Red Rock Resort receives a drawing ticket for a raffle occurring on the last Friday of each month at 7 p.m. through March 2019. One prize winner at each property every month will receive a pair of tickets to T-Mobile Arena to watch a VGK home game live.

THE PARK

The Park will once again become the place to party before hockey games as the Golden Knights begin their highly anticipated second season. Before the game, fans can show more local love by sipping on brews from some Las Vegas-based breweries on Oct. 19-20 from Noon - 5 p.m.

TUSCANY SUITES-CASINO

Each game day, guests can enjoy $3.65 Founders Solid Gold Lager, $3.65 Oscar Blues G’Knight, $3.65 Jager Redbull shots, $5 wells, $2 off small bites and carnitas and fire-grilled chicken tacos, and $15 platters.

ZUMA RESTAURANT

Want to eat like a king knight? Try the Golden Toro Maki. This decadent sushi roll features chopped bluefin tuna, tempura flakes and takuan (pickled daikon), and topped with toro (fatty tuna), fried ginger, 24-karat gold leaf, and oscietra caviar. Each roll contains 8 pieces and while it’s not on the menu it is available upon request.